Teenager killed after New Year's Eve shooting in Pointe Coupee Parish

By: Sarah Lawrence

POINTE COUPEE PARISH - A 19-year-old died from his injuries after a reported shooting that happened on New Year's Eve. 

According to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a hospital shortly before midnight on Sunday after the teenager showed up with a gunshot wound to his chest. 

The teenager later died from his injuries. 

There was no further information about a suspect or a motive. 

