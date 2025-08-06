92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Teenager arrested for alleged connection to triple shooting in Bayou Vista

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAYOU VISTA - Deputies arrested a teenager for his alleged connection to a shooting that left three people injured

Courtland Fullwood, 17, was arrested for principal to attempted second-degree murder after a Saturday shooting. 

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to Cane Street Saturday night, where they found three people injured by gunfire. Those people were taken to the hospital. 

Fullwood was found to be connected to the shooting, deputies said, and he was arrested Tuesday. 

