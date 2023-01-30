Teenager arrested after shooting, killing woman riding in car with him

69°
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

HAMMOND - A 19-year-old was arrested for murder after he pulled a gun on two other people in a car and shot one of them, killing her. 

An officer with the Hammond Police Department was flagged down by a driver Sunday night around 7 p.m. and said that the woman in the car with him had been shot. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Tori Banks, was taken to a local hospital and later died from her injuries. 

Through the ensuing investigation, officers found that Banks had been in a car with two other people parked at a gas station on Southwest Railroad Avenue. One of the occupants, 19-year-old Johnathan Williams, reportedly pulled a gun on Banks and the other man in the car, shooting Banks. 

Williams fled but was arrested shortly before midnight that same night. 

Williams was booked for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and illegal discharge of a firearm. 

