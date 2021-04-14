Teen with toy gun killed in Maryland officer-involved shooting

Maryland State Police briefing from Leonardtown Barrack regarding the trooper involved shooting incident in Leonardtown this afternoon.

LEONARDTOWN, Maryland- A 16-year-old, armed with a replica toy gun and a knife, was shot and killed by a Maryland State Trooper on Tuesday, CNN reports.

The trooper was responding to a Tuesday afternoon 911 emergency call regarding a "guy acting suspicious" who the callers thought had a gun, said Col. Woodrow Jones, the state police secretary.

When the trooper made their way to the location, they came across 16-year-old Peyton Ham of Leonardtown, standing in the driveway of a home.

According to authorities, Ham pointed the Airsoft gun he was holding, at the officer .

The trooper reacted by reaching for their gun and firing it at the teen, wounding him. At this, Ham allegedly fell, and as he was trying to get up, reached for a knife that was in his possession.

The trooper ordered Ham to drop the knife and then fired their weapon at the teen a second time.

After the trooper reported the shooting, authorities rendered aid to the teen until emergency medical personnel arrived and took him to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The trooper was not injured and is on administrative leave pending an investigation, authorities say.

CNN notes that this shooting is the most recent in a series of officer-involved incidents that led to either the death or wounding of a teenager.

Similar cases have unfolded in Arizona, California, Oklahoma,and Chicago.