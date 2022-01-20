Teen troublemaker escapes juvenile detention center for a third time

NEW ROADS - A juvenile suspect arrested in a string of burglaries in Pointe Coupee Parish was among two teenage suspects who escaped a detention center Wednesday night.

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said the teens broke out of a facility in St. Martin Parish around 7 p.m. Wednesday. Sources told WBRZ one juvenile escapee, Damarion Simmons, was recently arrested for his role in a burglary ring highlighted by The Investigative Unit.

This is Simmons' third escape from a secure facility. The first happened from the Bridge City Center for Youth on November 21. He was recaptured and escaped from the Acadiana Center for Youth in December. He escaped a third time last night.

"I told the staff here two weeks ago I would give him a month and he would be back out on the streets again," Pointe Coupee Parish's Chief Deputy Brad Joffrion said. "This is the history of what he does. Here we are two weeks and we're dealing with it again."

Officials warned that Simmons is likely making his way back toward Pointe Coupee.

The other escapee was identified only as a 16-year-old from the Alexandria area.

The Office of Juvenile Justice issued a statement that a command center was being set up to gather information on where the teens might be.

"I am very very frustrated with OJJ," Joffrion said. "Something needs to happen. We can't continue on this path. We see on the news every night with the juvenile crime. This particular juvenile has been incarcerated on numerous occasions and they cannot keep him detained."

OJJ told WBRZ they were looking into how the teens escaped. The agency said it was too early to tell if any employees would face discipline.

Anyone with information on the escapee's whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (225)694-3737.