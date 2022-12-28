44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road

5 hours 16 minutes 50 seconds ago Tuesday, December 27 2022 Dec 27, 2022 December 27, 2022 7:19 PM December 27, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening. 

The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.

Sources told WBRZ the teen appeared to be around 15 years old and was in critical condition after the wreck. 

Trending News

No other details about the crash were immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days