Teen on bike badly hurt after crash near Highland Road
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was rushed to a hospital after a wreck involving what appeared to be a motorized bicycle Tuesday evening.
The crash was first reported around 5:30 p.m. on Terrace Avenue, just off Highland Road. As of 7 p.m., a large number police vehicles were blocking the roadway.
Sources told WBRZ the teen appeared to be around 15 years old and was in critical condition after the wreck.
No other details about the crash were immediately available.
