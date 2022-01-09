Teen killed while walking on US 90 Frontage Rd in St. Mary Parish

ST. MARY PARISH - A fatal crash Saturday evening claimed the life of a 19-year-old pedestrian.

Louisiana State Police responded to the incident on US 90 North Frontage Road west of LA 317 in St. Mary Parish around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

Everardo Perez, 19, of Houston, Texas was reportedly walking in the middle of the westbound lane of the highway when he was struck by an SUV, according to police.

Perez was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner's Office.

The driver and passenger of the vehicle were properly restrained and suffered no injuries. Troopers say a breath sample indicated the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

State police say impairment on the part of Perez is unknown, but a toxicology sample was taken for analysis as part of an ongoing investigation.