Teen killed in Maringouin shooting that also left one injured Thursday night
MARINGOUIN - A teenager was killed in a Thursday night shooting in Maringouin, the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office said.
The teen has been identified as Derrien Scott, 17, a high schooler in the Iberville Parish School District. Another person, a 19-year-old, was hurt in the shooting. Both teens are from the Maringouin area.
The shooting happened at the Ridgewood Apartments around 6:12 p.m.
The investigation is still ongoing, Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi told WBRZ.
