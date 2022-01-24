Teen facing charges after accidentally shooting 3-year-old brother

BATON ROUGE - A teenager accidentally shot and wounded a toddler over the weekend in a neighborhood off Lee Drive.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after noon Saturday on Orchid Street. Police said the shooting involved a 3-year-old and his 16-year-old brother.

The child is expected to survive.

The teen is facing charges of negligent injuring and illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile.

No other details related to the shooting were immediately available.