Teen dead after overnight shooting in Gonzales, police say

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - A teenager died in the hospital after being shot in Ascension Parish late Friday night. 

The Gonzales Police Department said 17-year-old Mekhi Darville of Sorrento was found shot on S Burnside Avenue around 9:40 p.m. Darville was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said on Saturday.

Police did not immediately identify a suspect or motive in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

