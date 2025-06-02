87°
Latest Weather Blog
Teen arrested in Newcastle Avenue shooting that injured man defending his daughter
BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old accused of shooting a man who said he was defending his daughter from being mocked outside their home on Newcastle Avenue has been arrested.
Jerry Huggins was booked with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the March shooting of Corey Breaux. Police had been searching for him since a warrant was issued for his arrest in early April.
Breaux told WBRZ he went outside to protect his daughter, who had been bullied by a group of teenagers.
One of the young men shot him three times, causing significant injures.
Trending News
Baton Rouge Police said Huggins was arrested Monday.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge's bishop says Pope Leo XIV's name is fitting, faces societal...
-
LSU could soon be able to directly pay its athletes pending a...
-
VIDEO: Escaped inmate Antoine Massey says he was 'let out,' pleads for...
-
Trump administration appoints former First Assistant US Attorney Ellison Travis as Acting...
-
Daily users of May Street call impending closure 'aggravating, frustrating and dangerous'