Teen arrested in Newcastle Avenue shooting that injured man defending his daughter

Monday, June 02 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An 18-year-old accused of shooting a man who said he was defending his daughter from being mocked outside their home on Newcastle Avenue has been arrested.

Jerry Huggins was booked with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the March shooting of Corey Breaux. Police had been searching for him since a warrant was issued for his arrest in early April.

Breaux told WBRZ he went outside to protect his daughter, who had been bullied by a group of teenagers.

One of the young men shot him three times, causing significant injures.

Baton Rouge Police said Huggins was arrested Monday.

