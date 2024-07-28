Teams working to clean up oil spill in Bayou Lafourche

BAYOU LAFOURCHE - Crews are working to clean up an oil spill after crude oil from a Raceland facility made its way into Bayou Lafourche.

The Lafourche Parish Government said the oil came from Crescent Midstream Crude Oil Facility in Raceland and was getting into the bayou from a storm water canal. Officials were alerted to the mistake around 8 a.m. Saturday and had the leak contained by 2 p.m.

Crews are now working to get the oil out of the bayou. As of 8 p.m. Sunday, there were 117 people working to contain the oil through booming, skimming and flushing the water.

Officials said 17 aquatic salamanders, two turtles and one crawfish have died. Four ducks and three alligators have been spotted covered in oil, but were not captured and cleaned.

Lafourche Parish Government says the volume of the spill has not been determined. Officials say that drinking water has not been compromised, but there was a conserve water advisory issued.

