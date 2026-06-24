78°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
Trending News
5:45a: Accident. Right shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Sherwood Forest Blvd/Exit 4, stop and go traffic back to Range Ave/Hwy 3002/Denham Springs/Exit 10
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Morgan City Police arrest man out on parole after they find him...
-
Lenny Lemoine steps aside as CEO of LEMOINE; named construction firm's executive...
-
Gov. Jeff Landry quietly makes new LSU Board appointments
-
Dunham quarterback Elijah Haven breaks down recruitment
-
Gonzales City Council dispute over $680K in salary funding adds fuel to...