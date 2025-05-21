75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

2 hours 11 minutes 1 second ago Wednesday, May 21 2025 May 21, 2025 May 21, 2025 6:46 AM May 21, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Traffic updates for Wednesday, May 21 can be found here. 

8:00 a.m.: Denham Springs Police will shut down the eastbound lanes of I-12, starting at the 4-H overpass. This closure is for the investigation of a previous fatality, weather permitting. Please take an alternate route. We will provide updates once I-12 has reopened.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days