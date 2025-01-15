49°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
5 A.M.: 18-Wheeler fire on I-10 eastbound blocking two right lanes and off-ramp at Washington Exit
Trending News
7:50 A.M.: Center lane blocked on MSRB eastbound at I-110 split, heavy delays building
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win in comeback victory over...
-
Federal prosecutors won't seek charges in deadly arrest of Black motorist Ronald...
-
New details: One injured, one dead in late-night shooting Monday
-
Livonia High student taken into custody, another taken to hospital after stabbing;...
-
Tenants caught in foreclosure mess worried about living situation
Sports Video
-
LSU men's basketball picks up first SEC win in comeback victory over...
-
Southern men's basketball handles Bethune-Cookman
-
LSU women's basketball beats Vanderbilt
-
LSU guard Mikaylah Williams helping pace Tiger offensive attack
-
Saints general manager defends team approach in disappointing season