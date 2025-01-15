TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

5 A.M.: 18-Wheeler fire on I-10 eastbound blocking two right lanes and off-ramp at Washington Exit

7:50 A.M.: Center lane blocked on MSRB eastbound at I-110 split, heavy delays building