TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

5 A.M.: 18-Wheeler fire on I-10 eastbound blocking two right lanes and off-ramp at Washington Exit 

7:50 A.M.: Center lane blocked on MSRB eastbound at I-110 split, heavy delays building 

