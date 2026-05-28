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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Vehicle turned in wrong direction on Mississippi River Bridge, causing delays

2 hours 22 minutes 56 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 5:16 AM May 28, 2026 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- A vehicle turned in the wrong direction on I-10 westbound on the Mississippi River Bridge.

As of 5:15 a.m., one right lane is blocked near the I-10 westbound on-ramp. 

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