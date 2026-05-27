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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Two eastbound lanes on I-10 at Highland Road re-opened after vehicle fire
ST. GEORGE - Two eastbound lanes of I-10 at Highland Road were re-opened as officials work a vehicle fire.
Video showed both lanes initially shut down as smoke came out of a box truck. The St. George Fire Department said they were working the fire alongside the Prairieville Fire Department.
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Officials said the crash is on the westbound side, but both sides are blocked due to "hazards."
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