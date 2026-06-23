TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:30a: Road construction. Two left lanes closed in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Highland Rd

6:40a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in LSU on I 10 EB before Dalrymple Dr/LSU/Exit 156B; CLEARED

7a: Debris on Roadway on I-110 Northbound Near Convention St (MM 1). 1 Lane Blocked; CLEARED

8a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy at Highland Rd

8:15a: Accident. Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I 10 EB at I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B, stop and go traffic back to LA-1/Port Allen/Plaquemine/Exit 153