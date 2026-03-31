70°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:50a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Albany on I-12 WB at Hwy 43/Albany/Springfield/Exit 32; CLEARED
5:45a: Accident in Victoria Farms on Hanks Drive at Airline Highway; CLEARED
Trending News
6:25a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Picardy Ave. at Mancuso Lane
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Shaquille O'Neal's 1992 LSU All-American Team John R. Wooden Award being sold...
-
Secretary of State encourages voters to check party registration as closed primaries...
-
Sunday Journal: Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank's 50-year 'Legacy of Light'
-
US gas prices soar past $4 on average for gallon amid conflict...
-
LPSO: Woman who uses wheelchair knocked to the ground during home invasion,...
Sports Video
-
Will Wade Returns to LSU
-
WBRZ enters partnership with Southern University to become official TV station of...
-
LSU Women's Basketball fans turn game day into fashion trend, boosting local...
-
Rapper 'Toosii' joins LSU Football roster
-
Kim Mulkey speaks to media ahead of Sweet 16 matchup vs. Duke