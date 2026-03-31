TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

4:50a: Accident. Shoulder blocked in Albany on I-12 WB at Hwy 43/Albany/Springfield/Exit 32; CLEARED

5:45a: Accident in Victoria Farms on Hanks Drive at Airline Highway; CLEARED

6:25a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Picardy Ave. at Mancuso Lane