78°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Daily commute updates can be found here:
Trending News
6 a.m.: Off ramp blocked due to accident on I-110 SB at 72nd
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
EBR Schools hosting career fair Tuesday afternoon
-
EBR student-athletes can get free physicals before school starts
-
Nine LSU Tigers drafted in 2025 MLB Draft
-
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier honors late friend and teammate Kyren Lacy at...
-
Angola corrections officer arrested, allegedly smuggled drugs into prison