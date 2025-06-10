79°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute
Daily commute updates can be found here-
Trending News
5 a.m.: Wreck with two left lanes blocked on I-10 eastbound at College
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Report: Documents reveal more sexual complaints against former Baton Rouge priest
-
Baton Rouge Symphony Chorus to join legendary singer in New Orleans Tuesday
-
Plaquemine residents to have overnight power outage Saturday
-
Part of South Range Avenue renamed to 'Corporal Shawn Kelly Boulevard' in...
-
John Foster coming to the Texas Club in August