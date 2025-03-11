60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

3 hours 15 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, March 11 2025 Mar 11, 2025 March 11, 2025 6:22 AM March 11, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Trending News

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days