TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Tuesday Commute

6 hours 37 minutes 46 seconds ago Tuesday, June 25 2024 Jun 25, 2024 June 25, 2024 5:46 AM June 25, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

8 a.m.: WRECK on I-10 Westbound at Perkins on-ramp causing heavy backups

5 a.m.: Breakdown with shoulder blocked I 10 EB at College Dr ALL CLEAR 

