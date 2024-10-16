56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Wednesday Commute

2 hours 5 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, October 16 2024 Oct 16, 2024 October 16, 2024 7:11 AM October 16, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

-

Trending News

7:10 a.m.: Right lane is blocked on I-10 EB on top of the Mississippi River Bridge due to a crash.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days