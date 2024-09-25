75°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Traffic backed up to Essen on I-10 WB; two lanes shut down on Mississippi Tuesday afternoon River Bridge

By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Traffic is backed up to Essen Lane going westbound on Interstate 10 after authorities shut down two lanes of traffic on the Mississippi River Bridge while working an incident.

As of 3:35 p.m. Tuesday, emergency vehicles were stopped on the bridge, bringing traffic to a virtual halt for about 6.5 miles.

The nature of the incident was not immediately known. Traffic has since cleared. 

