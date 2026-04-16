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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
6a: Accident in East Baton Rouge Parish on Florida Blvd at N Sherwood Forest Dr; CLEARED
7a: Disabled vehicle in East Baton Rouge on Oak Villa Blvd at S Choctaw Dr; CLEARED
7a: Accident in Goodwood on S Foster Dr at North Blvd; CLEARED
7:15a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Siegen Ln at I 10; CLEARED
7:30a: Stall in on ramp in Baton Rouge on I-110 NB on-ramp from Evangeline St/Exit 4; CLEARED
Trending News
8:15a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB at Highland Rd/LA-42/Exit 166, stop and go traffic back to LA-73/Old Jefferson Hwy/Prairieville/Geismar/Exit 173
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