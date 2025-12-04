54°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8:30am for Portions of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson.
Trending News
5:35a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. I 10 WB at Bluebonnet Blvd/Exit 162; CLEARED
6:15a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Sullivan Rd at Hooper Road; CLEARED
6:30a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane; CLEARED
6:45a: Traffic lights not working. Caution in Broadmoor on Florida Blvd; CLEARED
6:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Goodwood Boulevard; CLEARED
7a: Accident. 1 Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Airline Hwy; CLEARED
7:05a: Accident in Prairieville on LA-931 WB after Spellman Wall Rd; CLEARED
7:40a: Accident in Baton Rouge on I-110 SB at US 61/US 190/Airline Hwy/Opelousas/Exit 5B, 2 left lanes blocked; CLEARED
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two inmates escape from St. Landry Parish Jail, sheriff says
-
BRFD: Unattended candle ignites curtains, causes total loss fire along Avenue J
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: Downtown Baton Rouge saw multiple buildings torn down, changing skyline...
-
2une In Previews: Councilman Hurst, Cajun Navy hosting Angel Tree holiday giveaway...
-
Nominations open for Louisiana Wildlife Federation's 60th annual Conservation Achievement Awards
Sports Video
-
Student-athletes from around Capital region sign Letters of Intent
-
LSU football signs ten student-athletes on Wednesday
-
Dunham gears up for state semifinals
-
LSU men's basketball player Jalen Reed out for season with torn Achilles
-
Lane Kiffin, LSU 'allowing' Charlie Weis to coach Ole Miss offense through...