TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

A Flood Advisory is in effect until 8:30am for Portions of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties, Amite, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson.

5:35a: Accident. Left Shoulder blocked. I 10 WB at Bluebonnet Blvd/Exit 162; CLEARED

6:15a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Sullivan Rd at Hooper Road; CLEARED

6:30a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Essen Lane; CLEARED

6:45a: Traffic lights not working. Caution in Broadmoor on Florida Blvd; CLEARED

6:50a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Airline Hwy NB at Goodwood Boulevard; CLEARED

7a: Accident. 1 Left lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 WB at Airline Hwy; CLEARED

7:05a: Accident in Prairieville on LA-931 WB after Spellman Wall Rd; CLEARED