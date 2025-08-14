86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Stalled 18-wheeler on I-10 Eastbound stacks traffic across the bridge

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Traffic is backed up across the Mississippi River Bridge on Thursday afternoon due to a lane closure on Interstate 10. 

An 18-wheeler stalled along I-10 Eastbound near I-110 around 5:45 pm., moving traffic in the the area down to one lane. 

No injuries have been reported. 

