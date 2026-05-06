Lafayette principal returns to school after being placed on leave following Boosie's appearance on campus

LAFAYETTE — A Lafayette high school principal is back at school following a short stint on administrative leave after the rapper Boosie visited the school last week, multiple Lafayette news outlets report.

Last week, Northside High School Principal James Rollins was placed on administrative leave after Boosie, whose real name is Torrence Hatch, visited the school without district approval in violation of Lafayette Parish School System policy. On Tuesday, his leave was lifted.

Even after his reinstatement, the school system has not confirmed a connection between the rapper’s appearance and Rollins’ leave.

The Acadiana Advocate reports that the district cited Rollins' leave and return as a personnel matter and declined further comment.

Rollins' reinstatement came days after Boosie took to social media to ask the Lafayette Parish School Board to reinstate the principal.