TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-110 briefly closed at Capitol Access exit due to debris in roadway
BATON ROUGE - The southbound lanes of I-110 were closed near the Capitol Access Road exit due to debris in the road.
The closure happened shortly before 1 p.m. and lanes were reopened around 1:45 p.m..
