TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Southbound lanes of I-110 briefly closed at Capitol Access exit due to debris in roadway

Thursday, January 16 2025
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The southbound lanes of I-110 were closed near the Capitol Access Road exit due to debris in the road. 

The closure happened shortly before 1 p.m. and lanes were reopened around 1:45 p.m..

