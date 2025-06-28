78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Road re-opened south of I-12 in Livingston after debris cleared

LIVINGSTON - A road in Livingston Parish south of I-12 was closed due to debris and since re-opened, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

Images showed a lane of a road in disrepair, with officials said it appears to be mud or clay, but the source of debris is unknown.

