TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Right lane open on I-10 West at Mississippi River Bridge after pedestrian on bridge
BATON ROUGE - The right lane reopened on the Mississippi River Bridge after an incident led to a backup, traffic officials said.
West Baton Rouge deputies said there was a pedestrian that officials flagged as someone who potentially was going to jump from the bridge.
That pedestrian received medical help after conversation.
