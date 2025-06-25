79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: One lane blocked on I-10 East at Bonnet Carre Spillway

2 hours 8 minutes 25 seconds ago Tuesday, June 24 2025 Jun 24, 2025 June 24, 2025 10:13 PM June 24, 2025 in News
By: Adam Burruss

METAIRIE - The right lane of I-10 East at the Bonnet Carre Spillway is blocked due to a vehicle fire, officials said.

No information was given on injuries. Congestion is five miles.

