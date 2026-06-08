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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
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The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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