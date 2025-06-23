89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

4 hours 9 minutes 3 seconds ago Monday, June 23 2025 Jun 23, 2025 June 23, 2025 6:36 AM June 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Daily commute updates can be found here: 

Trending News

Wreck on I-10 WB @ Dalrymple 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days