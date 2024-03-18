64°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute

5 hours 35 minutes 38 seconds ago Monday, March 18 2024 Mar 18, 2024 March 18, 2024 5:52 AM March 18, 2024 in Team 2 Traffic
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

8:00 a.m.: Wreck on Florida Blvd Both EB/WB 4H Club Rd   with single lanes blocked both directions, but the roadway is passable. This is causing heavy backups on Florida, 4H Club and Rushing

-

6:37 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 Westbound just before the 10/12 Split, leaving left lane blocked and heavy delays building **CLEARED**

-

5:52 a.m.: Wreck with Right Shoulder blocked on La 1 SB between I-10 and Phillip's Lane **CLEARED**

