64°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Monday Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
8:00 a.m.: Wreck on Florida Blvd Both EB/WB 4H Club Rd with single lanes blocked both directions, but the roadway is passable. This is causing heavy backups on Florida, 4H Club and Rushing
-
6:37 a.m.: Wreck on I-12 Westbound just before the 10/12 Split, leaving left lane blocked and heavy delays building **CLEARED**
-
Trending News
5:52 a.m.: Wreck with Right Shoulder blocked on La 1 SB between I-10 and Phillip's Lane **CLEARED**
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Sunday Journal: Lent at St. James
-
Trial for Addis officer who crashed into, killed two teenagers during police...
-
Man killed outside his home on Tams Drive; fourth murder in one-mile...
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Man accused of killing his father and daughter before attempting suicide
Sports Video
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...