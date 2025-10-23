77°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 966 closed near US 61 in St. Francisville after cement truck overturns
ST. FRANCISVILLE — An overturned cement truck closed La. 966 near U.S. 61 on Thursday.
The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.
More News
News Video
