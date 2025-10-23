77°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: La. 966 closed near US 61 in St. Francisville after cement truck overturns

2 hours 7 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, October 23 2025 Oct 23, 2025 October 23, 2025 9:55 AM October 23, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE — An overturned cement truck closed La. 966 near U.S. 61 on Thursday.

The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene. No injuries were reported. 

