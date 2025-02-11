68°
Latest Weather Blog
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 SB reopened near North 22nd Street after multi-vehicle crash
BATON ROUGE — Southbound traffic has reopened on Interstate 110 near the North 22nd Street exit after a multi-car crash caused two lanes to close Tuesday morning.
Baton Rouge EMS said no one was seriously injured and that they have left the scene.
There are conflicting reports as to how many cars were involved in the crash. Baton Rouge Police said three vehicles were involved, while EMS said seven were involved.
Trending News
Traffic was backed up more than a mile.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Judge dismisses BRPD, City-Parish from civil suit connected to 2023 fatal police...
-
Community members sign beam to be used in north Baton Rouge youth...
-
First Student bus drivers protesting for sanitary, safe work environment
-
'My whole world crashed:' Sister of murdered Independence man speaks out
-
Deputies arrest man accused of holding partner hostage, assaulting her