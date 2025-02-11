68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-110 SB reopened near North 22nd Street after multi-vehicle crash

BATON ROUGE — Southbound traffic has reopened on Interstate 110 near the North 22nd Street exit after a multi-car crash caused two lanes to close Tuesday morning.

Baton Rouge EMS said no one was seriously injured and that they have left the scene. 

There are conflicting reports as to how many cars were involved in the crash. Baton Rouge Police said three vehicles were involved, while EMS said seven were involved.

Traffic was backed up more than a mile.

