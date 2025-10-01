81°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 westbound experiencing heavy delays after crash near Highland Road exit

2 hours 55 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, October 01 2025 Oct 1, 2025 October 01, 2025 7:05 AM October 01, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Drivers can expect delays on I-10 westbound after a wreck involving multiple vehicles near the Highland Road exit. 

All shoulders are blocked on I-10 west near Highland, causing delays approaching Geismar.

