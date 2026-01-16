55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 West closed near Whiskey Bay due to 18-wheeler fire

2 hours 18 minutes 15 seconds ago Friday, January 16 2026 Jan 16, 2026 January 16, 2026 8:57 PM January 16, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BUTTE LA ROSE - I-10 West before Whiskey Bay was shut down due to an 18-wheeler on fire, officials said.

The Department of Transportation and Development said I-10 West is closed at Mile Marker 131 before LA Highway 975 due to a vehicle fire. Congestion is approaching LA Highway 3000.

Video showed an 18-wheeler engulfed in flames. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

Emergency officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but the injuries were "nothing critical."

