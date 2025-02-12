79°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 WB re-opened near lakes after car overturned and closed multiple lanes of traffic
BATON ROUGE — I-10 westbound has re-opened near the City Park lake after a car overturned and caused multiple lanes to close on Wednesday
Police and other emergency services responded to the scene.
Traffic was backed up to around Essen Lane.
