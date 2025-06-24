87°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 eastbound lane blocked after dump truck overturns near Ascension, St. James line; one injured

2 hours 47 minutes 29 seconds ago Tuesday, June 24 2025 Jun 24, 2025 June 24, 2025 4:12 PM June 24, 2025 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

SORRENTO — A dump truck overturned in the median between I-10 east and westbound near the parish line between Ascension and St. James parishes Tuesday afternoon.

While crews work to remove the truck, the left lane going east will be blocked. Commuters can expect delays.

An Acadian Ambulance spokesperson said one person was hurt with minor injuries from the dump truck overturning.

