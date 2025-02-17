58°
TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: I-10 east reopened over Bonnet Carre Spillway after vehicle fire
NEW ORLEANS — Interstate 10 eastbound has reopened on the Bonnet Carre Spillway after a vehicle fire at mile marker 216.
Congestion was approaching three miles.
