About 500 people without power near St. Gabriel after car crashes into utility pole

ST. GABRIEL — About 500 people near St. Gabriel lost power when a car crashed into a utility pole on Tuesday morning, St. Gabriel Police Chief Kevin Ambeau told WBRZ.

The crash happened on La. 75 around 8:20 a.m., and the highway was shut down in both directions near Point Clear Road.

Ambeau said that no one was injured and crews were working to restore power as soon as possible.

Further details were not available.