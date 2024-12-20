TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day

6:40 A.M.: Accident With Injury in Baton Rouge on Bluebonnet Blvd NB/SB at North Oak Hills Parkway CLEARED*

7:50 A.M.: Accident. Three lanes blocked in Baton Rouge on I-110 SB before Evangeline St/Exit 4, stopped traffic back to Harding Blvd/LA 408/Southern Univ/Metro Airport/Exit 6 CLEARED*

8:10 A.M.: Accident With Injury in Millerville on Old Hammond Hwy at Sedona Pines Drive