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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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News Video
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Officials break ground on Terrace Avenue MovEBR project Thursday
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New details in domestic shooting that left 2 dead at Baton Rouge...
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Congressional maps heading back to State Senate for final vote after approval...
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Saints open up OTA's for first session of summer
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Morgan City man faces burglary, false imprisonment charges after armed home break-in
Sports Video
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Saints open up OTA's for first session of summer
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SEC student-athletes will be required to watch sports gambling educational video before...
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Congress getting involved in saving college sports
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Athletics call up former LSU pitcher Gage Jump to major league roster
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LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy plans to enter transfer portal