TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute

Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.

The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm

5:45a: Accident in Walker on Florida Blvd WB at Walker South Rd

5:15a: Accident in on ramp in Baton Rouge on I 10 WB on-ramp from I-110/BR Airport/Exit 155B; CLEARED

5:05a: Closed due to accident in Grosse Tete on I 10 EB between LA-77/Rosedale/Grosse Tete/Exit 139 and LA-415/Lobdell/Exit 151. EB I-10 at MM 145; CLEARED