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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
5:50a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Glen Oaks Dr at Homewood Dr
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6:45a: Accident. Right Shoulder blocked in Baton Rouge on I-12 EB at Drusilla Ln
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