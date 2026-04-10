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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Friday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
Trending News
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
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Sports Video
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REPORT: LSU point guard Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal
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SEC announces schedule for football Media Days this summer
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LSU baseball's non-conference losses could affect postseason hopes
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SPARE NOTES: Chapelle Wins Second Straight Girls Bowling Title